Valentine’s theatre treat at Kedleston Hall

A Romantic Affair is to be performed at Kedleston Hall on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14, from 7pm.

This Valentine’s Day, a new immersive experience at Kedleston Hall offers couples the opportunity to celebrate in style. The Lost Boys Theatre Company, Derby LIVE and the National Trust have combined forces to provide a unique romantic experience this Sat 11 and Tue 14 Feb in the exquisite surrounds of one of the country’s finest stately homes.

On arrival, participants will enjoy a glass of bubbly, sensuous cello playing and a fire-lit three course meal in the sumptuous Caesars’ Hall. They will then journey through part of the ground floor of the house to witness A Romantic Affair, an intimate drama recounting the first meeting between two great Romantic poets and rakish lovers, Byron and Shelley.

Set in 1816, A Romantic Affair by Peter Roberts tells the story of the “mad, bad and dangerous to know” Lord Byron. About to leave his ancestral home, and his country, for good the infamous Earl’s departure is interrupted by the arrival of another great, revolutionary poet whose fame has yet to be established. Sparks will fly as the poets’ brilliance and bravado clash.

The commission of professional playwright, Peter Roberts, to tell this tumultuous tale is thanks to an ongoing collaboration between Derby LIVE and The Lost Boys. Following on from the successes of The Lost Boys’ original works and further developing their relationship with Derby LIVE, this is The Lost Boys’ first commission to a professional playwright. The Lost Boys specialise in producing published works and new writing, creating exciting opportunities to work with emerging artists, new talents, other organisations, and more experienced collaborators. This new play offers guests the opportunity to witness important and stirring events in the lives of these great Romantic writers, in the exquisite setting of Kedleston Hall.

A Romantic Affair is suitable for ages 18-plus, as it contains adult material. Tickets are priced at £62. This price includes a three course meal with a glass of prosecco on arrival and tea and coffee after the meal. Additional drinks are available to purchase throughout the night. Guests can look forward to a delectable selection of foods to choose from including the following menu choices:

Starters

Butternut squash, red pepper & chilli soup served with freshly baked bread

Salmon fish cake with garlic aioli served with mixed leaves

Mains

Wild mushroom & green pea risotto

Herb roasted lamb with Lyonnaise potatoes and braised red cabbage

Desserts

Vanilla Crème Brulee with mini heart shortbread

Sticky date sponge with rich toffee sauce

Carriages at 10.30 pm!

Tickets can be purchased through the box office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk

They can also be purchased at the Sales and Information Centre, on the Market Place, Derby, DE1 3AH.