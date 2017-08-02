Young talent to perform at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse Summer School Youth Theatre will be performing Holloway Jones in the Neville Studio at Nottingham Playhouse from August 10-12.

Holloway Jones has always dreamt of becoming an Olympic BMX champion. But first she must break the cycle of crime and prison that is expected of her and quickly discovers there are some challenging potholes between her and her life’s ambition.

This exciting coming-of-age story takes us on a ride with Holloway that leads her through ambition, loss and love.

Tickets to see the show performed are £8. Call the box office on 0115 9414919.