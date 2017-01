Derbyshire parents will be beaming with pride as they watch their offspring be part of the largest choir in the world. Primary schools from the county have fielded singers for the annual Young Voices concert at Sheffield Arena which will feature around 7,000 children from across the region.

Soul/jazz singer Natalie Williams will be leading the concerts from January 9 to 13 which will feature performances by The Beatbox Collective.

For further details, visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk