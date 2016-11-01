Tots and parents learn about nature

Children aged three to five are encouraged to bring adults along to a fun playgroup session at Carsington Water Visitor Centre.

Nature Tots encourages young children and parents to get outdoors to learn together.

Sessions tend to include a story, activities, craft and refreshments.

The latest Nature Tots sessions will be held on November 7, from 10.30am to midday and from 12.45pm to 2.15pm.

Booking is essential as numbers are limited, tel. 01773 881188

To find out more, visit www.derbyshirewildlifetrust.org.uk