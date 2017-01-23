TV soap actors team up in stage thriller

Popular drama company Talking Scarlet returns to Buxton this week with another ‘edge of your seat’ thriller.

The Sound of Murder centres around Charles Norbury a successful writer of children’s books, who happens not to like children. An unlovable man, he has no friends, is arrogant, controlling, sadistic and cruel.

His wife, starved of love and denied children of her own, has met another man. In their cottage in Surrey, a tape recorder has been left on during a conversation between his wife and her lover in which the latter plans the author’s murder. Charles’ secretary listens to the tape and hears the murder plot.

Written by William Fairchild, the play stars Corrinne Wicks (Doctors, Emmerdale), Michelle Morris (The Knock) and Marcus Hutton (Brookside) and is directed by Patric Kearns.

Catch The Sound of Murder at Buxton Opera House on Thursday, January 26, at 7.30pm and Friday, January 27, at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost from £16 to £18 and discounts are available, Call the box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk