TV wildlife cameraman shares his adventures

Gordon Buchanan, the highly acclaimed television wildlife cameraman and presenter of the popular BBC Animal Family and Me series, will be sharing an insight into his incredible experiences with some of the world’s most fearsome and majestic animals.

He will be at Buxton Opera House on October 2 where he will talk about his globetrotting travels, delving into his world of weird, wild and wonderful wildlife, all illustrated with his own film footage and photography.

Gordon is well known for his long running Animal Family and Me television series. These jaw dropping programmes have seen him get up close and personal with some extraordinary creatures as seen on Gorilla Family and Me, Snow Wolf Family and Me, Polar Bear Family and Me and the award winning Bear Family and Me.

His career is extensive, having shot and presented a list of popular nature programmes including Winterwatch, The Lost Land series and Wild Burma.

This autumn he will be appearing in a second seriess of Tribes, Predators and Me on BBC2.

Gordon has also ventured into more mainstream entertainment with TV projects such as Super Cute Furry Animals and Into the Wild with Gordon Buchanan which saw him taking celebrities Alastair Campbell, Dermot O’Leary, Ed Byrne, John Simpson and Sara Cox all around the UK offering them an in depth look into Britain’s beautiful wildlife.

Hailing from the Isle of Mull in Western Scotland, Gordon has worked in wildlife documentaries for more than 20 years. He is passionate about raising awareness of the world’s most endangered species and habitats and has led expeditions around the globe to places as diverse as South America, Asia, Africa, Papua New Guinea, Russia and Alaska. Gordon has contributed to award winning BBC, Discovery and National Geographic wildlife series and documentaries. He has also received a Royal Television Award for his work on the ‘Bear Family And Me’.

Tickets for Gordon Buchanan - Animal Families and Me range from £20 to £22. To book, call 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk