UK Pink Floyd Experience to recreate Floyd concert

Pink Floyd fans are in for a treat when UK Pink Floyd Experience perform in Chesterfield.

TYhe band play at the Winding Wheel on Friday, November 18, as part of their Classic Floyd Collection Tour 2016 to recreate the atmosphere of the great Pink Floyd in concert.

For this tour the band is drawing on the whole catalogue of Pink Floyd material, celebrating 50 years since Pink Floyd’s first album and single.

With a set list drawn from all the iconic albums including Piper at the Gates of Dawn, Saucer Full Of Secrets, Atom Heart Mother, Meddle, The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall and The Division Bell, fans of all ages are bound to hear their favourite songs!

Featuring top flight musicians the show uses quality sound and creative lighting and as you would expect at a real Pink Floyd concert, songs are accompanied by iconic projections on a large circular screen.

Bass player and vocalist David Power said: “We are always pleased with the positive reaction to the show, it seems we leave audiences on a Pink Floyd high!”

Tickets £22. Contact 091246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk