Music legend Tony Christie will be sharing his favourite songs with fans in Derbyshire.

His hits include Amarillo, Las Vegas, Avenues and Alleyways, I Did What I Did For Maria and Solitaire.

Tony will be joined by special guests Ranagri to perform songs from his recent album The Great Irish Songbook.

Catch Tony on his golden anniversary tour at Buxton Opera House on October 13 or Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 15.