VIDEO: Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters and Arctic Monkeys tribute bands at Chesterfield Fake Festival

Music fans will be seeing double when top tribute acts pay homage to Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters and the Arctic Monkeys.

Fake Festival is back in Chesterfield for a second year on Saturday, June 17.

Top attractions are Bon Jovi Experience, Four Fighters and the Antarctic Monkeys.

Warming up the crowd in the afternoon will be the following bands: Albany, Heads Will Roll, Angry Jesters, The Wonderwhys and The Nameless.

Festival organiser George Thomas said: “The town really embraced last year’s event. The support we’ve received from local musicians and local music venues has been amazing and being able to see people of all ages enjoying the day and giving local bands the chance to perform on the marquee stage to a lively crowd is very rewarding.”

Advance tickets are £22 (adults), £12.50 (10-17 years), £56.50 (family, two adults, two children); on the door £25 (adult) and £15 (10-17 years).

Details: www.fakefestivals.co.uk/2017/chesterfield