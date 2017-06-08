Search

VIDEO: Classic car show is heading for Cromford

Cromford Classic Car and Bike Show.

Cars from all decades and classic motorbikes will draw thousands of visitors to the fourth Cromford Classic Car and Bike Show. Autojumble stalls, tool suppliers, craft stalls, children’s rides and a barbecue will be among the attractions at the event on Cromford Meadows on Sunday, June 18 from 10am to 4pm. The event is run jointly by Matlock Rotary Club and Matlock Rugby Club. Half the proceeds go to charities in the area and the other half to the rugby club, For more details, visit www.cromfordclassics.co.uk