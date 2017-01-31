VIDEO: Country star Nathan Carter heads for Derbyshire

Country-pop crossover star Nathan Carter will perform in Buxton as part of his massive UK tour.

Hits such as Wagon Wheel and I Wanna Dance from his chart-topping album Stayin’ Up All Night are likely to be aired at the town’s Opera House on Wednesday, February 8.

Nathan said: “I guess my music is a good mix of country, big ballads, rock ‘n’ roll, Irish and Celtic music - a real mixed bag and hopefully something for everyone.”

He is also an expert accordion player so you can expect a bit of hand-clapping, foot-tapping hooley as well as the looks, the charm and the talent.

Tickets for Nathan Carter and his Band cost £27-£29.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk