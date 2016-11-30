VIDEO: Festive fanfare from Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Band

Enjoy a programme of Christmas music from the world-famous Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Band at Buxton Opera House on December 3. One of the most popular shows in the seasonal calendar, these musicians have been delighting Buxton audiences for years.

Their special guest is former Houghton Weavers frontman Norman Prince.

The band is widely regarded as the best and most consistent ‘public subscription’ band in the world. It was formed more than 130 years ago through donations given by the residents of Brighouse and Rastrick villages which face each other across the River Calder in West Yorkshire. In 1977, the band hit number two in the UK singles charts with Floral Dance and were kept off the top spot by Mull of Kintyre which was the third best-selling single of all time.

Tickets for A Christmas Spectacular of Brass and Comedy are priced £18 to £20. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk