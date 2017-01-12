VIDEO PREVIEW: Avengers assemble for Marvel Universe Live super show at Sheffield Arena

Spider-Man is about to swing in to Yorkshire to save the universe with all his superhero pals including Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Wolverine, Black Widow and more - take a look....

The Avengers assemble again to battle some of the most notorious villains in comic book history including leader Loki, Red Skull, Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin.

But this time you can thrown away your 3D glasses.

Marvel Universe Live - at Sheffield Arena from Thursday to Sunday, January 18 to 22 - is not the latest film blockbuster but an explosive, action-packed, movie-inspired arena-sized live show, full of amazing cutting-edge special effects, martial arts stunt fights, car chases, motorcycle thrills and pyrotechnics.

I've already seen it and and there is just one word to describe this show...Marvel-lous!

VIDEO: Oh my God...what did I just see? That's what amazed audiences will be saying as they leave Marvel Universe Live, says Company Manager Joshua Rothschild. Watch our exclusive interview, including a sneak peek at show highlights - CLICK HERE.

MORE VIDEO: How I became the real Spider-Man reveals Juan Cernada - CLICK HERE.

EXTRA CONTENT: Check out all my #MarvelUniverseLive tweets for more photos and video from this amazing show - CLICK HERE.

Marvel Universe Live is a feast for the senses creating an all-immersive experience that is way beyond anything you may have seen before - even on the IMAX or even 4DX cinema screens.

Arena audiences first enjoyed Batman Live, featuring the dynamic duo against the likes of the Joker and Catwoman, when the first superhero live show of its kind came to Sheffield seven years ago.

Superheroes assemble to save the universe at Sheffield Arena from January 19 to 22, 2017.

Marvel Universe Live takes things to a whole new universe.

The set is brought to life using 3D projection, 21 projectors and the largest flying system ever used for a live arena tour. Projection mapping, or video mapping, helps transform images onto three-dimensional objects, giving impressions of movement onto normally motionless objects.

One of the most dramatic uses is when Iron Man Tony Stark and Spider-Man Peter Parker’s Quinjet flies between skyscrapers and over iconic landmarks. Another clip transports the entire audience superfast to the other side of the world.

Cars are flipped, there are explosions galore, with thrills and spills from start to finish. You hardly have time to draw breath between all the fight scenes and the final 15-minute battle between good and evil - when Bruce Banner eventually turns in to The Hulk before your very eyes - is worth the ticket money alone.

Spider-Man and his pals swing in to Sheffield Arena for the only Yorkshire dates of Marvel Universe Live

The story is simple enough. The all powerful Cosmic Cube is shattered by the mighty god of thunder, Thor, to stop it falling into the wrong hands. But when the bad guys and girls start to piece it together, the Avengers assemble to retrieve it and save the universe.

Special effects aside, what makes this show truly super are the 50 cast members - including elite gymnasts, parkour experts and stunt fighters, all in peak condition. The choreography and incredible split second timing seemingly breaks the laws of physics to make the impossible possible.

Not surprisingly, the creative team behind the magic is Feld Entertainment Inc, who produce arena spectaculars such as Disney On Ice.

If previous outing, Frozen, was aimed at girls, this is where the boys have their day. But Marvel Universe Live has lots of girl power, thanks to the likes of Black Widow, Madame Hydra, Maria Hill, Black Cat and Captain Marvel - so something for all the family, including big kids like me who can't get enough of comic book heroes.

Don't forget your Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, or other superhero or villain costume, mask or T-shirt. You'll feel under dressed without it for the costume caper fans will be talking about for years to come.

BUY TICKETS: There are eight shows at Sheffield Arena - from Thursday, January 19, to Sunday, January 22 - with tickets priced from £22 to £55, including booking fees. Buy in person, call the box office on 0114 256 5656 or buy online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

Marvel Universe Live at Sheffield Arena from Thursday to Sunday, January 19 to 22, 2017.

Boo! Here come the bad guys of Marvel Universe Live

Girl Power! Black Widow takes on the bad guys in Marvel Universe Live.

Thor smashes the all powerful Cosmic Cube - but sets off a chain of events which calls on the Avengers to assemble to stop the bad guys getting their hands on it

Captain America vrooms to the rescue in one of the many high octane motorcycle chases and stunt fights with the bad guys