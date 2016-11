Award-winning singer Seth Lakeman is touring his new album Ballads of the Broken Few, accompanied by his band and guests Wildwood Kin.

He will be performing at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Thursday, December 8, at 8pm. Seth won singer of the year and best album at BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2007.

Tickets for his concert cost £24.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk