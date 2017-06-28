VIDEO: Stiff Little Fingers play Chesterfield this week

Punk legends Stiff Little Fingers will play their seminal hits such as Alternative Ulster and Suspect Device along with songs from their 2014 album No Going Back at a gig in Chesterfield this week.

The iconic band have a gig lined up at The Avenue on Friday, June 30.

After many studio albums and countless tours, Stiff Little Fingers are more in demand than ever. They are currently working on a new album, and many of the new songs have been debuted at live gigs, with tremendous response from fans. Song titles like Trail of Tears, My Dark Places and Liar’s Club cover topics such as economic collapse, frontman Jake Burn’s struggle with depression and continuing racism in the west.

Though focused on their new material, they always play the old favourites at gigs. Ferocious Dog will be support for the Chesterfield show.

Tickets cost £20 in advance. To book, call 0871 220 0260 or visit www.seetickets.com/event/stiff-little-fingers/the-avenue/1110147