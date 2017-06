Enjoy a masterclass in guitar playing from Sunjay when he treats his audience to an evening of blues, country and folk music.

Sunjay will be performing at Village Folk, Lawns Hotel, Chellaston, on June 24.

Expect the odd Buddy Holly tune too from a musician who played the bespectacled one in a touring production of Buddy Holly and The Cricketers.

Tickets cost £12. To book, call 07852 174745.