VIDEO: Tape Face’s talents leave viewers speechless

Miming sensation Tape Face, the artist formerly known as The Boy with Tape on His Face, is delighting fans on his first UK tour in three years.

Having conquered the world, which included the semi-final of America’s Talent, Tape Face brings his stand-up comedy with no talking, drama with no acting and punchlines with no words to Derbv Guildhall on October 17 at 7.30pm.

Tape Face draws on a heritage which includes silent film, mime, magic and Motown.

The show is suitable for viewers 10 years upwards. Tickets £15.25. Contact 01332 255 800 or www.derbylives.co.uk