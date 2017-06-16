VIDEO: The Opera Boys are heading for Derbyshire

The Opera Boys are leading men from London’s West End who combine in a powerhouse of vocal harmony to deliver a blend of music from opera to pop.

For the last five years, the vocal ensemble has been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.

This month, The Opera Boys bring their show to the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, where you can hear them on June 27.

The boys trained at some of the UK’s finest schools including The Royal Academy of Music, and have each become highly successful performers in their own right. Between them they have performed lead roles on London’s West End and on Broadway in New York. They have performed as backing vocalists to some of the world’s biggest superstars including Russell Watson, Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John, and in 2015 one of the boys appeared as part of the Belgian entry for The Eurovision Song Contest, performing to a global audience of 200 million, and placing a very respectable fourth in the competition!

Together the boys have performed in theatres and concert halls throughout the UK and have been lucky enough to travel all over the world performing their show.

They have been invited to perform at a number of prestigious events including the tenth anniversary of the world’s most famous cruise ship, Cunard’s superliner Queen Mary 2, and the inaugural voyage of P&O’s largest cruise ship Britannia, launched by the Queen.

Tickets for the concert cost £21. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk