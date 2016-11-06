Video: The Wipers Times comes to Sheffield stage

The stage première of award-winning BBC film The Wipers Times tells the true story of the satirical newspaper created amidst the mud and mayhem of the Somme. In a bombed out building during the First World War in the French town of Ypres (mis-pronounced Wipers by the British soldiers), two officers discover a printing press and create a newspaper for the troops. Far from being a sombre journal about life in the trenches, they produced a cheerful, subversive and very funny newspaper, designed to lift the spirits of the men on the front line. Defying enemy bombardment, gas attacks and the disapproval of many of the top brass, The Wipers Times rolled off the press for two years and was an extraordinary tribute to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. The production at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from Noveember 3 to 5 takes place 100 years after the Battle of the Somme and the first publication of The Wipers Times. Penned by Ian Hislop (writer, journalist, editor of Private Eye, panellist on Have I Got News For You) and Nick Newman (writer, journalist, satirical cartoonist), the story of The Wipers Times is interspersed with comic sketches and spoofs.

