Video: Vin Garbutt airs his songs in Derbyshire concert

Legendary musician Vin Garbutt will be sharing his songs with fans in the Derbyshire Dales this weekend.

Renowned for his gritty social comment and life observations, Vin has been entertaining audiences around the world for more than 40 years.

The Teesside troubadour will be back from his travels in Australia and Tasmania for a concert at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on Saturday, October 29, at 8pm.

Vin is renowned for his hilarious intros but for him his song lyrics are the crux of his performance.

In 2001 Vin won the Best Live Act award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and was nominated for Folk Singer of the Year. Six years later, he was nominated for Best Live Act again at the awards.

He was awarded an Honorary Degree of Master of Arts by Teesside University in 2001 for his music and his services to the arts and culture of the area of the North East of England.

Vin was born in Middlesbrough and became a professional musician at the age of 21. He became the most sought after folk performer on the music scene in the Seventies and an ambassador for British folk music in the Eighties touring the globe including Hong Kong, New Zealand, Thailand and Bermuda.

He published the first collection of his songs, The Vin Garbutt SongBook, in 2001 and his first compilation CD featuring those songs followed shortly afterwards.

Tickets to Saturday’s show in Matlock are priced at £12.50. To book, visit the website www.peakconcerts.co.uk/event/vin-garbutt or call 01246 860022.