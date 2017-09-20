War folk musical marches on Derbyshire

Follow the story of those at war and those left behind in a new musical.

So Long Farewell, penned by Linda Woodroffe. will be performed at The Old Kings Head, Belper, on September 28, at 8pm.

Alison and Pete Robinson, Ed Hulse, Jenny Edgson, John Prentice and Jill Drury, Keith Kendrick and Sylvia Needham, Penny Bun and Rob Bostock will be performing in this night of song which is inspired by the First World War.

Tickets cost £5. For more information, contact 07842 821912 or email: lindawoodroffe@live.co.uk