A Showcase of Talent and Other Shenanigans will see Matlock Storytelling Cafe in celebratory mood.

Emergent talent with stories to share will be supported by resident tellers at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on Friday, December 2, at 7.30pm.

The cafe specialises in bringing storytelling back to adult audiences.

Tickets cost £7 and can be bought by calling 01629 580023. Or pay on the door.

Soup, cakes, teas and coffee will be available or bring your own booze.