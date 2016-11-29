What’s for dinner?

Ian Cumming’s Merry Berry Steam Pudding

Ingredients

150ml Belvoir Blackcurrant & Blueberry Cordial; 150g cranberries; 120g honey; 120g unsalted butter; 120g light brown sugar; large pinch of salt; 2 large eggs; 120g self-raising flour; 1tsp mixed spice; 75g blueberries; 1tbsp milk.

Method

Put cranberries and cordial in saucepan and gently bring to the boil. Simmer for a few minutes until the cranberries have softened and quite a bit of the liquid has boiled away. Add honey and mix it in.

Butter a 1.2 litre pudding basin and pour in berry and honey mixture. Beat butter, sugar and salt until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time beating thoroughly. Sieve in flour and mixed spice and fold it in. Fold in milk and then blueberries. Pour this on top of berry mixture in basin. Fill a large pan with enough water to come half way up side of pudding bowl. Bring to boil. Take large piece of baking parchment, put a pleat in it and put it over pudding. Pleat a piece of tin foil and put that over the parchment. Tie string around the rim and use extra string to make a handle. Boil for two hours. Use the string handle to remove the pudding from the pan. Snip off the string and remove the foil and parchment. Place a plate on top and carefully invert it all.

Serve immediately with custard, cream or ice cream.