What’s for dinner?

Leek, lamb and nigella seed casserole

Ingredients

1.1kg boned lamb shoulder, diced into 2ins pieces

400-450g leeks, trimmed and sliced

4 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

1 heaped tbsp nigella seeds

1 heaped tbsp wholegrain mustard

500ml chicken or lamb stock; handful of flat leaf parsley, chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C, gas mark 3.

Heat a little oil in large casserole pan and brown diced lamb in batches, seasoning with salt and pepper as you go. Once all of the lamb is browned, add sliced leeks to same pan and cook for 2-3 minutes over a moderate heat, stirring.

Add garlic and nigella seeds and turn the heat down, to cook leeks gently. Cover with a lid and cook for 10 minutes, being careful not to let the leeks stick to the bottom of the pan. Stir and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Return the lamb to the pan along with mustard, parsley and stock. Stir well, season with salt and pepper and bring to a gentle simmer.

Return the lid to the pot and place in the centre of the oven for 1 ½ hours. If the lamb is not tender. cook for a further 30 minutes.