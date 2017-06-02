WIN a family ticket to Derbyshire County Show

With a new venue, a mixture of new and much-loved attractions and a chance for your family pet to wow the crowds, the 137th Derbyshire County Show and Food Fayre promises to be a fun day out for everyone.

And we’re giving our readers the chance to win one of three family tickets – worth £30 each.

Taking place at Locko Park, just off the A6096 in Spondon, Derby, on June 25, the event is expected to attract thousands of people from across the region by showcasing the very best that the county has to offer.

This includes a graceful acrobatic display by local firm JC Balls’ Dancing Diggers, fast and furious scurry driving demonstrations and an expanded food fayre featuring quality delicacies, from bison burgers and tasty cheeses to ice creams, wines and fruit juices – all produced and sold in Derbyshire.

Music comes from the Derwent Valley Wind Band, while there are also traditional rural favourites, including livestock displays in the parade ring, heavy horses, vintage cars and tractors, show jumping, light horses, craft stalls and floral displays.

And, for the first time, there will be a chance for visitors’ dogs to become a star for the day by entering the show’s new Companion Dog Show, which is open for pedigree and mixed-breeds alike, with a range of fun classes and prizes for the winning pooches.

Edward Hicklin, chairman of the Derbyshire Agricultural and Horticultural Society, said: “The county show has a history stretching back to 1860 and we are making up for lost time by putting on a show that promises plenty of excitement for everybody.

“We’re delighted that the Dancing Diggers are with us because they never fail to amaze people with their show of balance and agility and I think the food fayre will surprise a lot of people, thanks to the vast range of quality food and drink from some of the county’s most passionate and committed producers.”

Tickets for the show are now on sale at venues all over the county, including the Ashbourne, Chesterfield, Derby, Matlock and Swadlincote tourist information centres.

To be in with a chance of winning a group ticket, for two adults and two children, just answer this question:

In which year was the first the Derbyshire County Show?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and phone number to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk with the subject DT County Show competition.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. For full terms and conditions see this newspaper’s website. Entries close at noon on Thursday June 15.

Car parking at the event is free and organisers will be laying on a free bus service from Derby city centre. For more details visit www.derbyshirecountyshow.org.uk.