WIN! Star Wars Top Trumps Quiz bundle worth £50

Think you know everything about Star Wars? Well, if you’re lucky enough to win an out-of-this world Top Trumps Quiz prize bundle worth a whopping £50 in our amazing prize giveaway, you can put your knowledge to the test.

With Christmas just around the corner and the release of one of the most hotly anticipated films of the year, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story just days away, we have teamed up with Winning Moves to bring you this fantastic competition.

We have 10 prize bundles up for grabs with the Star Wars Top Trumps Quiz being the star of the show. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer a simple question –may the Force be with you.

So, do you think you know the big names from Episodes III-VI, or can you recall scenes from The Force Awakens? This new quiz game from Top Trumps will transport you to a galaxy far, far away, testing you and your friends on everything Star Wars. There are 500 questions packed into a neat quiz holder with heroes, villains and locations from the blockbuster series to test your brains.

Not only this, if you scoop a prize bundle you will also win a Christmas Star Wars Top Trumps bundle, consisting of a Star Wars Top Trumps Tin, along with the following packs: Star Wars Episodes 1-3, Episodes 4-6, Episode 7, and the highly anticipated Rogue One Top Trumps. There are 10 prize bundles up for grabs so what are you waiting for?

To enter our competition, all you need to do is email the answer to the following question, along with your name and contact details to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk before noon on Tuesday December 13.

Question: What is the name of the latest Star Wars film, due for release in December? A: Star Wars: The Force Awakens; B: The Empire Strikes Back; or C: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Normal competition rules apply and the Editor’s decision is final. For full terms and conditions, see our website.