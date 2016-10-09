Win tickets to see Fleetwood Bac in Chesterfield

A leading tribute band will play the songs of Fleetwood Mac in Chesterfield next week.

Fleetwood Bac, which is endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself, perform at Chesterfield’s Real Time on Friday, October 21 - and you could win tickets to see them.

Faithfully recreating the legendary band’s Rumours line-up (still the fifth biggest-selling album of all time) this two-hour live show also features huge hits from the Peter Green days, and Stevie Nicks’ solo career.

Highlights include: Dreams, Don’t Stop, Go Your Own Way, You Make Loving Fun, Tusk, Gypsy, Everywhere, Oh Well, Rhiannon, Little Lies, Black Magic Woman, Big Love, The Chain and so many more!

To win a pair of tickets to the show, complete this Fleetwood Mac song title: Go Your Own ...

Email the answer with your name, address and daytime phone number to: info@mppromotions.co.uk

Entries closes on Wednesday, October 19, at 10am.