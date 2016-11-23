WIN: Tickets to see Sensational 60s Experience legends at Sheffield City Hall

Sixties fans will be into something good at Sheffield City Hall next week with seven legendary names headlined by Herman's Hermits and we have tickets to be won.

The Sensational 60s Experience: The Tour That Never Ends - on Friday, December 2 - also features icons Chris Farlowe, New Amen Corner, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Fortunes, The Ivy League and Alan Mosca from Freddie and The Dreamers.

This exclusive line up is crammed with nostalgia and Sixties hits, including I’m Into Something Good, There’s A Kind Of Hush, Henry VIII and No Milk Today by Hermans Hermits.

From 1964 they chalked up over 23 top 20 singles, 10 hit albums, 3 major movies. Herman's Hermits as of to date have sold 75,000,000 records worldwide.

Chris Farlowe, who with The Thunderbirds started out in the late fifties. is best known for Out Of Time, also Handbags and Gladrags.

New Amen Corner had hits with Bend Me Shape Me, If Paradise Is Half As Nice and The Swinging Blue Jeans smashed the charts with Hippy Hippy Shake and You’re No Good.

The Fortunes are best known for You’ve Got Your Troubles, Here It Comes Again, Storm in a Teacup, Freedom Come, Freedom Go, while The Ivy League hits include Tossing And Turning and Funny How Love Can Be.

The show is hosted by Alan Mosca from Freddie and The Dreamers, most famous for their smash You Were Made For Me.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats. Tickets are from £26 - booking fees may apply. Buy in person, call 0114 2789 789 or visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

