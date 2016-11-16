Win tickets to see Soul II Soul

Soul II Soul are back - and playing in Sheffield later this month.

We are giving away tickets to see the act whose biggest hit is Back To Life (However Do You Want Me) and who have picked up two Grammy Awards during their run of success.

Jazzie B, who founded the act 26 years ago, said: “Being a sound system is very important to me, I still DJ in clubs. And the label is run like a sound system. It’s all exactly the same as before, except that the times have changed. Technically we are still a sound system. The singers and artists are our MCs, and instead of mix tapes we now make records”

Soul II Soul play at The Foundry, Sheffield, on November 25. Tickets £25.30. Contact www.seetickets.com/event/soul-ii-soul/the-foundry/971165

