Win! Tickets to the Whitwell Festival of Music

Described as ‘Derbyshire’s best kept secret’ this year sees the Whitwell Festival celebrating it’s ninth year

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the Saturday night.

Heading the line-up are Oliver/Dawson Saxon, Headsticks, Treebeard, Slade UK, Steel City Rhythm, Attila The Stockbroker and Karl Phillips & The Rejects.

In all, more than 25 bands have been confirmed so far.

the festival takes place from September 8-10.

For tickets and information, visit www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the Saturday night, just tell us how years the festival has been going (including this year)?

Email your answer, together with your name address, and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date is July 30, for terms and conditions go to www.worksopguardian.co.uk