Wirksworth opens its hidden gardens and courtyards to the public

A Derbyshire Dales town will be buzzing and blooming this weekend when the Hidden Gardens and Courtyards of Wirksworth will be open to the public.

This has become a major annual attraction for people wishing to explore what is hidden behind the closed gates and high walls in this attractive and historic town.

This is the eighth year for the gardens to open and it promises even more revelations as more than 30 places are open, including several which are open for the first time.

Visitors will be surprised and entranced by small courtyards, historic house gardens and peaceful spaces as well as wonderful views of the town and countryside.

Plant sales from local nurseries, and tea and cakes, and even some tastes of Asian food are on offer along the trail, and local shops and traders will be open for business. A

Another attraction this year is an informal Sunday afternoon concert by the Wirksworth Community Orchestra offering a selection of light classics.

The gardens are open from 12 midday until 5pm on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25. Tickets for the weekend cost only £4, £3 concessions and there is no charge for children aged 16 and under.

More the £25,000 has been raised over the past seven years and all profits go to support charities and local organisations.

If you are feeling energetic you can visit all 32 gardens on the trail or you can take time to gently meander around a few gardens, enjoy the plants and perhaps taste a few cakes as well. Further details are available from www.wirksworthgardens.co.uk or by calling 01629 822539.