Women’s chorus Ignite UK aids charity at debut concert

Tickets are now on sale for the first show by Derbyshire’s newest women’s chorus Ignite UK.

The four-part harmony a cappella chorus will be staging its debut show Christmas Starts Here! at Belper School Theatre on Saturday, December 3.

It will feature special guests including Sir Richard Arkwright’s Masson Mills Band and 2016 British national championship male quartet Finest Hour and will support two local hospices and a charity which gives terminally ill people the choice to stay living at home.

Ignite UK launched in Belper in February and has been busy since then building a repertoire of contemporary, pop and barbershop songs.

It now has 43 members and ‘Christmas Starts Here!’ will be its first stage show featuring a seasonal programme of carols, festive songs and music.

Ignite UK musical director Doug Harrington said: “It’s been a very exciting year for us and we couldn’t think of a better way to end it than with a Christmas showcase to get the festive season off to a harmonious start.

“We’ve worked hard over the last nine months and are looking forward to sharing our love of music and singing together with a seasonal programme that has something for everyone.

“We’re also very pleased to be sharing the stage with our special guests and supporting three local charities.”

The chorus, which rehearses every Thursday night at Fleet Arts in Belper, has already carried out a recruitment drive and got its sights set on national competition next year.

Performances of ‘Christmas Starts Here!’ start at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12, £10 concessions and £9 for a group of 10 people or more (email bookings only).

There will also be festive refreshments and a raffle and part of the proceeds will be given to charity #ChallengeDerbyshire which supports Ashgate Hospicecare, Helen’s Trust and Blythe House Hospice.

Tickets are available from IgniteUKtickets@gmail.com or www.wegottickets.com/igniteukchorus

Follow Ignite UK and find out more at www.facebook.com/IgniteUKChorus