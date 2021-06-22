Museum's new gallery is named after Ilkeston historian

Early workers at Stanton Ironworks in Ilkeston.

Danny Corns was a key figure in setting up the museum and running the Ilkeston and District History Society.

He was especially knowledgeable about industrial history, having worked at Stanton and knew a great deal about other industries such as coal and lace.

The gallery showcases some of his Stanton collection plus other artefacts about Erewash’s wider industrial heritage and includes never-before-seen photos, an interactive tablet and large wall display.

Councillor Carol Hart, leader of Erewash Borough Council, said: “Thanks go to the Ilkeston and District History Society, who have provided funding and have worked alongside the museum team to help bring this incredible exhibition to the people of Erewash.”