A Touch of Frost actor John Lyons is back at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre to play Father Brown

John Lyons stars as Father Brown in The Murderer in the Mirror at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre from July 27 to 29. 2021.

On his first visit he’s reprising the role of clergyman sleuth in Father Brown – The Murderer in the Mirror, a part he originally played four years ago.

John, who is best known for TV’s in A Touch of Frost, said: “I do like the character of dear old Father Brown – he is a gentle old soul, with a warm heart and a lively mind. A bit like me really.”

He said the biggest challenge with the role is getting a large amount of dialogue inside his head.

“Not easy for an old actor of 78 ,” admitted John. “Then there is the concentration needed for every performance.”

John will leave nothing to chance when he steps out on the Pomegranate stage as Father Brown in the murder-mystery play which runs from July 27 to 29, 2021.

“We actors are a superstitious lot,” he said. “For me, I always touch wood three times before going on.”

Father Brown is John’s first acting role since finishing pantomime in January 2020.

How did he fill his time? “Luckily, I had two scripts to learn, plus I was commissioned to write my autobiography,” said John.

“Over the past ten years, I have worked for P&O cruise ships giving talks on my life, and acting. Many people would say to me or my wife Ann, ‘Has your husband ever written a book?’ My answer was always, ‘No, I don`t think I have the patience’. But, along came lockdown and with prompting from my agent, I set about the task. Once I got started, I began to enjoy it greatly. I hope if you should read it, you too will enjoy it. ‘Not Just George’ is out now!”

The George in the title refers to Sgt George Toolan, the character in A Touch of Frost which John played for 17 years.

After hanging up Father Brown’s dog collar, John will take on the role of a Fleet Street reporter in the political thriller Dead Lies which tours to Chesterfield in October.