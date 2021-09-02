Bond-girl legend Britt Eckland stars in country house thriller The Cat and the Canary at Derbyshire theatre

Britt Ekland and Tracy Shaw in The Cat and the Canary which will be staged at Derby Theatre.

Britt, who starred as a Bond girl in The Man With The Golden Gun and in The Wicker Man with Christopher Lee, will tread the boards at Derby Theatre from September 7 to 11, 2021.

The cast includes Mark Jordon, who played PC Phil Bellamy in Heartbeat and Daz Spencer in Emmerdale, pop sensation Anthony Costa from the boy band Blue, West End leading lady Marti Webb, whose credits include Evita and Tell Me On A Sunday and Tracy Shaw, best known for her long-running role as Maxine Peake in Coronation Street. Ben Nealon from TV’s Soldier Soldier, Gary Webster (Family Affairs and Minder) and Eric Carte (A Bouquet of Barbed Wire) will also be appearing in the tense play which is set in a country house.

Twenty years after the death of Mr. West, his descendants gather at a remote mansion to learn who will inherit his vast wealth and the hidden family jewels.

When the heir is revealed, the heritage hunters turn into prey and a chain of macabre events is set in motion; walls crack open, shadows loom and dark secrets are revealed. Will the heirs dare to face the haunting presence toying with them?

The Cat and the Canary was due to tour to Chesterfield in June 2020 but its visit was cancelled due to the pandemic.