Buxton Fringe debut for Haywire Theatre
Newcomers to Buxton Fringe will present a play about the impact we make on each other’s lives and what we leave behind.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:30 am
Haywire Theatre will stage Adam Barnard’s creation, Buckets, a tale about why you shouldn’t go skydiving with your hamster. It is a story about video games. About how to pull off a successful mugging. About how to tell someone you love them, and how to make sure they say it back.
This journey through loss, affection, laughter and absurdity is played out through 33 scenes.
Catch the production at High Peak Bookstore & Cafe, Buxton on July 9, 10, 16 and 17. Doors open at 7.30pm.
Tickets £10 or £8; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.