Buxton Fringe hosts award-winning play tackling challenging issues

The play Buttercup focuses on three best friends who were teenagers in Belfast during the troubled Seventies and since then tackle everything that life and history throws at them.

Buttercup deals with suicide and reflects the language and attitudes of its time. Viewers may find some of the scenes distressing nnd the content offensive. The play is targeted at audience members of 16+ years.

Written and directed by Patricia Downey, the production by Spanner in the Works will be staged at The Old Clubhouse in Buxton, from July 19 to 24.

Hard-hitting drama Buttercup will be presented during Buxton Fringe.

Gilly Campbell, head of community arts and education, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Spanner In the Works excels in using the arts to shine a light on difficult and challenging issues in a highly entertaining way and I would encourage everyone to go along”.