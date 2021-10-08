Jayde Adams is touring The Ballad of Kylie Jenner's Old Face to Sheffield Leadmill on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Jayde’s creation, which visits The Leadmill on October 13, will examine what it means to be a feminist in the social media age.

The Ballad of Kylie Jenner’s Old Face is on a national tour following a critically acclaimed sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Her fourth solo show received 13 five and four star reviews at the prestigious festival.

The show was filmed for Amazon Prime under the title Serious Black Jumper.

This year has seen Jayde star in a leading role in BBC Two’s brand new sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, while she is also the host of Channel 4’s Snackmasters, and Netflix’s Crazy Delicious.

A regular on our screens, Jayde has featured as a guest on Roast Battle, Live At The Comedy Store, The Chris Ramsay Show (Comedy Central), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4) and 8 Out of 10 Cats (E4).

Jayde and Scott Mills hosted a successful podcast with the BBC in the lead-up to Eurovision 2019.

The comedienne wrote and starred in her own Sky Halloween Comedy Short Bloody Tracy with Guilty Party Pictures, as well as creating and starring in her own BBC Three short Affordable Meats, produced by Me & You Productions

Jayde’s awards include The (Scottish) Sun’s Best Female Comedian and The (Scottish) Sun’s Best Show of Edinburgh, both in 2017 and Funny Womentitle in 2014.

Tickets cost £12, go to www.leadmill.co.uk