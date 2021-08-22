Here’s what time Big Brovaz, Stooshe, Tina Cousins and Joe Black will be on stage at Chesterfield Pride
Thousands of revellers are expected to flock to Chesterfield Pride today (Sunday, August 22) for one of the biggest celebrations of LGBTQ in the Midlands.
The event at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, will kick off at 12.40pm and run until the early evening.
Big Brovaz/Booty Luv headine the main stage at 6.30pm. Preceding acts are as follows: Stooshe (6pm), Tina Cousins (5.30pm), Joe Black (5.15pm), Sonia (4.45pm), Dene Michael from Black Lace (4.15pm), Kelly Wilde (3.45pm), KY Kelly (3.30pm), Brooke Waddle (3pm).
A cabaret stage will run in tandem where a host of local artistes and drag performers will showcase their talents. Kyoto kicks off the entertainment on the cabaret stage at 12.45pm followed by Rachael Webster (1.20pm), Miss Davina/Trudy Knight (1.40pm), Nevaeh (1.50pm), Jordan Smart (2pm), KY Kelly (2.30pm), Donna Trump (3pm), Joe Black (3.30pm), karaoke (4pm).
Dan Walker, organiser, said: “We are excited to welcome a fantastic diverse line-up of performers over two stages.
"We have some fantastic stalls in attendance and also some great food outlets.”
Fairground rides, food outlets and a bar area will add to the fun.
More than 6,000 people attended Chesterfield Pride in 2019.
Dan added: "The event has grown to be one of the biggest Pride events in the Midlands."
Tickets for today’s event cost £6 at the gate. The line-up of performers is subject to change.
All-day secure parking is available at Chesterfield FC’s stadium on Sheffield Road, priced £5.