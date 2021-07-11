Jodie Prenger stars in Tell Me On A Sunday heading for Sheffield and Nottingham

Jodie Prenger stars in Tell Me On A Sunday which will tour to Nottingham and Sheffield this summer.

Tell Me On A Sunday will be performed at Nottingham Theatre Royal from August 10 to 14, and at Sheffield Lyceum from August 31 to September 4, 2021. 2021.

Jodie was catapulted into the public spotlight after she won the TV show I’d Do Anything. Her prize was playing the part of Nancy in Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Oliver! in Londons West End.

Since winning I’d Do Anything, Jodie has established herself as a leading lady of musical theatre. She has played the Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, Miss Hannigan in Annie, the title role in Shirley Valentine, the lead role of Kelly in Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends – The Musical and performed in Abigail’s Party in 2019.

In her latest incarnation, she will play an English girl in New York who becomes embroiled in romantic misadventures. Jodie follows in the footsteps of stars such as Marti Webb and Sarah Brightman who are among those who have been cast in the lead role in Tell Me On A Sunday.

The musical, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black, includes much-loved songs such as Take That Look Off Your Face and the title track, Tell Me On A Sunday.