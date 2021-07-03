New dates for Mrs Brown's Boys D'Live Show touring to Sheffield

Mrs Brown's Boys D'Live Show tours to Sheffield City Hall on July 12 and 13, 2022.

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Live Show will tour to the City Hall on July 12 and 13, 2022. Tickets for the original dates of July6 and 7, 2021, remain valid.

This production promises to take audiences on an exhilarating and side-splitting adventure. Brendan O’Carroll, the award-winning creator of Mrs Brown’s Boys, said: “It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever written. Even I laugh and I know what’s coming next!”

Voted the number one television sitcom of the 21st century, Mrs Brown’s Boys has scooped four IFTA awards, three TV Times Awards as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards.

The live show has broken box office records across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.