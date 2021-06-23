Phoenix Nights psychic Clinton Baptiste announces live show in Sheffield

He will perform at the City Hall on November 4, 2021, which follows a previously announced show at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on September 30 this year.

Clinton went from mixing with the club regulars on Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights to rubbing shoulders with the hippy dippy new-agers from La La Land and hit the big time in Vegas with his lavish psychic show.

For a while things couldn’t be better. A new lease of life, new teeth, new hair.

Clinton Baptiste.

But a humbly spiritual man at heart, Bolton born Clinton realises that sometimes all that glitters ain’t gold and he now returns to his beloved British audience to conjure up the selfless gifts he was born with.