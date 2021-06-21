Raunchy dance troupe Dreamboys will set pulses racing in Sheffield

Dreamboys will tour to Sheffield on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Let the chiselled-torso boys tease, tantalise and sweep you off your feet with their high-energy dancing and boy-next-door seduction.

The Dreamboys will appear at Sheffield City Hall on September 26, 2021, ready to steal your heart as they have done with millions of people worldwide.

This show has been created for all ages from 18 to 80 whether you are celebrating something special or just fancy embracing your inner flirt for a cheeky night out on the town.

Tickets for the Too Hard to Resist show cost from £23.25, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. This show has been rescheduled from September 2020 and June 2021, previously bought tickets remain valid.