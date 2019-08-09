19 pubs for sale in Derbyshire right now
Everyone has dreamed of owning their own pub at some point in time.
And if you snap up one of these available at the moment on Rightmove, you could make that dream a reality.
1. Anchor Inn, Bolsover
Located on Market Street, this four-bedroom pub with a games room is available for 225,000 with both Everard Cole and Sidney Phillips.
2. The Black Boy, Heage
Located in a sought-after village, this pub has been refurbished with two restaurant areas and is on the market for offers in the region of 830,000 with Everard Cole.
3. The City Bar/ The Market, Derby
The City Bar is due to be refurbished and rebranded as The Market with fresh pies and unique craft beers. It is available for 41,000 with KSA Commercial.
4. The Corner Pin, Morton, Alfreton
This three-bedroom pub with potential for a micro-brewery is yours for 285,000 with Christie & Co.
