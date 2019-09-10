A £25m Government cash boost for Long Eaton

Long Eaton could receive a windfall of up to £25 million in a national Government funding initiative.

Erewash MP Maggie Throup has been successful in her campaign to have Long Eaton included as one of a 100 places that are to be invited to submit proposals to the Government for a Town Deal as part of the £3.6 billion Towns Fund announced by the Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson MP, in July 2019.

The news , was confirmed to the MP in a letter from the Secretary of State for Housing Communities and Local Government, the Rt. Hon. Robert Jenrick MP.

Ms Throup said: “This is a truly an historic day for Long Eaton and is the beginning of a process which has the potential to transform our area for generations.

“Long Eaton is a fantastic town which boasts the UK centre of Upholstery Manufacturing and is ideally situated close to both Nottingham and East Midland Airport.

“I have worked hard to persuade Ministers that Long Eaton needs new investment so that, together with Erewash Borough Council and business leaders, we can develop an ambitious masterplan that will improve the lives of local residents and ensure that local businesses have the skilled workforce they need to continue to operate in the town.

“It is now imperative that we drive this forward as a community and so I will shortly be launching a consultation to ask the people of Long Eaton for their ideas of how this £25 million could be spent.”

The MP said she has been a passionate advocate for the need for further investment in Long Eaton, especially with arrival of HS2, lobbying Ministers vigorously to secure improves in transport, digital infrastructure, skills and culture opportunities.

Communities, businesses and local leaders will be invited to draw up plans to transform the area’s economic growth prospects with a focus on improved transport, broadband connectivity, skills and culture.

Local Government Secretary, Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP, said: “Ensuring that prosperity and opportunities are available to everyone in this country, not just those in London or our biggest cities, is at the heart of the mission of this Government.