Bid to sell booze until 2am at Derbyshire bar will cause ‘crime and disorder’

Police fear that plans to sell alcohol at a Derbyshire bar until 2am could prompt ‘unwanted anti-social behaviour and alcohol-fuelled crime and disorder’.

Chalkies, in High Street, has applied to Erewash Borough Council to extend its hours through a temporary event notice for a bank holiday disco in August.

The event, starting on Sunday, August 25 and finishing in the early hours of Monday, August 26, is expected to see up to 200 people in attendance at its peak.

Chalkies already has permission to sell alcohol until 1am on Monday morning, with the venue closing at 1.30am.

However, for the planned disco, the venue’s licensee, Michael Fisher, has applied to sell alcohol until 2am.

Mr Fisher has also applied to extend “regulated entertainment” from 1am until 2am for the event.

The borough council is holding a licensing hearing on Monday, August 5 to decide on the application.

A letter written on behalf of the chief officer of Derbyshire police by PC Gareth Fowler, a licensing enforcement officer, says: “If granted without suitable safeguards, this notice could cause unwanted, anti-social behaviour and alcohol-fuelled crime and disorder in the premises and local area.”

At next week’s hearing, a panel of councillors will hear the testimony of the bar’s licensee, the police and the council’s own environmental health officers before making a decision.

They will weigh up how the event can be safeguarded and how it would impact on public safety, and if it would cause in an increase in disturbance, crime, and disorder.

The committee could choose to issue a counter-notice which would prevent the event from going ahead, or it could allow the hours to be extended, with conditions to safeguard attendees and neighbours.