Co-op petrol station in Derbyshire town set to reopen after £750k revamp

The Co-op is set to re-open its petrol filling station and food store in Kirk Hallam, following a £750,000, four week, programme of works at the site.

et to launch on Thursday, 8, August, the forecourt at the Ladywood Road site has received an extensive makeover with the store enhanced to better serve the community and visitors who travel through the area.

Co-op

The new-look site opens daily between 5:00am – Midnight, with the food store – which runs on 100% renewable energy – offering Costa coffee, and an in-store bakery alongside its focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, hot food, sandwiches, award-winning wines and essentials.

The store also serves-up a funding boost through the Co-op’s Membership scheme. Members receive a 5% reward when they purchase own brand products and services, with the Co-op giving a further 1% to local causes. The Co-op also offers a 10% discount off groceries to students holding the NUS extra (TOTUM) card to support them during their studies.

Eddie Jenkinson, National Fuels Manager, Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make a significant investment in our Kirk Hallam site. The work to enhance the petrol filling station forecourt and food store will allow us to better serve the needs of the local community. The conclusion of this investment in the community is a great way to mark the 175th anniversary year of the Co-op!”

Ricky Malia, Co-op Area Manager, said: “It is our aim to establish our stores at the heart of local life and contribute to the community - the store has a superb look and range, and we have been receiving some great feedback. It’s all about getting closer to our members and customers, providing what they want, need and care about, conveniently.

“We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and that the Co-op gives back to its Members and the community - our Members help us to make a difference locally, raising money for local causes simply by swiping their Membership card when they shop with us.“

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting https://www.coop.co.uk/membership

The Co-op was awarded the title of “Grocer of the Year” last month at The Grocer Gold Awards.