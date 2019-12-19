Council steps in to save the 59 bus service in Ilkeston

Buses serving large parts of Ilkeston have been saved by Derbyshire County Council after the commercial operator said it could no longer provide the service.

The 59 route was initially run by YourBus, which ceased trading at the start of October.

Notts And Derby then stepped in until it found that passenger numbers were lower than expected and so scrapped the service from Christmas Eve.

However, the buses will start to run again from tomorrow (Friday, December 27) thanks to the county council.

Coun Carol Hart (pictured) said: “We know that many people rely on the 59 to go shopping and to get to health appointments.

“If the service was to disappear, this would leave people in West Hallam, Stanley Common, Shipley View, Morley, Brackley Gate and Breadsall stranded.

“So I am pleased that the council will now pay for a broadly similar 59 service. To find the money to pay for it, however, we have decided to cancel the number 11 evening and Sunday service which runs in the Ilkeston area.

“The amount of people using this service is low, and the amount we pay to subsidise the service is very high.”

The 11 bus will stop running at the end of February. It is used by about 11,000 passengers per year, compared to 100,000 who travel on the 59 each year.

The new 59 service will run to a slightly revised timetable to avoid clashes with the Black Cat buses. It will also provide some journeys along Brookside Road in Breadsall.