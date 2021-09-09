Derbyshire skincare brand celebrates 100 years in business

The Weleda headquarters in Heanor Road, Ilkeston.

A century ago, Weleda, which has its headquarters in Ilkeston, became the world’s first consciously sustainable cosmetics producer, pioneering organic farming methods and cultivation.

Today, it is the world’s number one producer of certified natural skincare and holistic healthcare products, supplying 50 countries across five continents.

Remarkably, several of Weleda’s original products from the 1920s are still going strong today and sold in health stores and pharmacies all over the country, including Weleda’s own shop on Heanor Road, Ilkeston.

A selection of products made by Weleda.

To mark the company’s centenary year, it is bringing the beauty and diversity of its gardens to life through an immersive, interactive and multimedia digital experience called The Open Garden.

Visitors can virtually explore Weleda’s medicinal herb gardens, including the 13 acre organic herb gardens in Shipley.

The platform invites the user to follow the signposts and explore the garden, discovering plants and their properties along the way.

Users can explore a 360-degree view of Weleda gardens around the world, and hear from a global network of Weleda experts on topics ranging from biodiversity to climate, soil and sourcing.

To discover the plant ingredients and products that best suit each individual, a quiz can help participants discover their botanical match.

Daniel Kugler, head of global brand experience and digital, said: “This exciting new initiative is intended to engage and inspire people, helping us feel closer to the natural world at a time when we have become acutely aware of its importance to our wellbeing.

“People are becoming increasingly protective of the environment, and genuinely want to understand the provenance of the products they use.

"The Open Garden brings to life the unique way we do things at Weleda.”

Explore the online platform here.