Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Ilkeston industrial estate

Fire crews are tackling a huge fire that has broken out at the Quarry Hill industrial estate.

Firefighters from Stapleford Fire Station were called to the scene shortly before noon, and have since advised nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed.

A huge plume of smoke can be seen on the skyline, but Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue says the incident is "under control".

A spokesman said: "At its height, five fire crews, an aerial ladder platform, two main fire fighting jets, a ground monitor and around 30 firefighters were in use.

"We’ve reduced this now to three crews and are damping down the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and there are no reports of any injuries."

It is understood that the fire broke out in a waste recycling centre, but it is not yet clear if neighbouring businesses have also been affected.